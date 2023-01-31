English
    Sun Pharma Q3 net profit rises 5% to Rs 2,166 crore

    The company also reported a 14 percent increase in consolidated revenue at Rs 11,241 crore as against Rs 9,863 crore in the year-ago period.

    Suchitra Mandal
    January 31, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
    Sun Pharma's EBITDA came in at Rs 3,004 crore, 15 percent higher from Rs 2,606 crore reported last year.

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on January 31 recorded a 5 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit of Rs 2,166 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as against Rs 2,059 crore a year back. However, the net profit was down 4 percent against Rs 2,262 crore reported in the September quarter.

    Consolidated revenue from operations for the Indian pharma major came in 14 percent higher at Rs 11,241 crore, compared to Rs 9,863 crore in the December 2021 quarter. Revenue in Q2FY23 stood at Rs 10,952 crore.

    Earnings before interest, depreciation, tax, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 3,004 crore, 15 percent higher from Rs 2,606 crore reported last year. EBITDA margin widened by 30 bps to 26.7 percent on a yearly basis as against 26.4 percent a year ago.

    "Specialty is expected to continue as a key growth driver for Sun. We are investing to scale up this business, especially in our core therapy areas. Proposed Concert acquisition is a step forward in this direction. Concert’s lead asset, deuroxolitinib has a potential best-in-class profile in Alopecia Areata, an area of dermatology with high unmet need. We are excited to offer this new treatment option to dematologists worldwide. Given our commercial strength, we would be well-positioned to bring this product to market," said Dilip Shanghvi, MD, Sun Pharmaceutical.