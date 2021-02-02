Sumeet Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 182.10 crore, up 9.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.10 crore in December 2020 up 9.04% from Rs. 167.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2020 up 132.25% from Rs. 17.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.47 crore in December 2020 up 1057.6% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2019.

Sumeet Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.68 in December 2019.

Sumeet Ind shares closed at 3.55 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 102.86% returns over the last 6 months and 108.82% over the last 12 months.