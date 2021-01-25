Stylam Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 124.05 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.05 crore in December 2020 down 1.77% from Rs. 126.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.53 crore in December 2020 up 11.49% from Rs. 11.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.57 crore in December 2020 up 23.71% from Rs. 20.67 crore in December 2019.

Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 13.77 in December 2019.

Stylam Ind shares closed at 946.70 on January 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 195.89% returns over the last 6 months and 89.72% over the last 12 months.