Standard Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore, up 75.72% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:17 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore in September 2022 up 75.72% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2022 down 81.64% from Rs. 7.88 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2022 down 69.88% from Rs. 9.33 crore in September 2021.
Standard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2021.
|Standard Ind shares closed at 28.55 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 89.70% returns over the last 6 months and 80.70% over the last 12 months.
|Standard Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.64
|8.78
|2.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.64
|8.78
|2.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.80
|5.56
|1.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.18
|-0.47
|0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.91
|0.68
|0.50
|Depreciation
|0.65
|0.62
|0.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.02
|4.10
|3.68
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.56
|-1.73
|-4.28
|Other Income
|6.72
|6.34
|13.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.16
|4.62
|8.75
|Interest
|0.71
|1.51
|0.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.45
|3.11
|7.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.45
|3.11
|7.88
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.45
|3.11
|7.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.45
|3.11
|7.88
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.45
|3.11
|7.88
|Equity Share Capital
|32.16
|32.16
|32.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|0.48
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|0.48
|1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|0.48
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|0.48
|1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited