    Standard Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore, up 75.72% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore in September 2022 up 75.72% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2022 down 81.64% from Rs. 7.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2022 down 69.88% from Rs. 9.33 crore in September 2021.

    Standard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2021.

    Standard Ind shares closed at 28.55 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 89.70% returns over the last 6 months and 80.70% over the last 12 months.

    Standard Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.648.782.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.648.782.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.805.561.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.18-0.470.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.910.680.50
    Depreciation0.650.620.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.024.103.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.56-1.73-4.28
    Other Income6.726.3413.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.164.628.75
    Interest0.711.510.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.453.117.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.453.117.88
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.453.117.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.453.117.88
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.453.117.88
    Equity Share Capital32.1632.1632.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.481.22
    Diluted EPS0.220.481.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.481.22
    Diluted EPS0.220.481.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am