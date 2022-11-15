Standard Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore, up 75.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore in September 2022 up 75.72% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2022 down 81.64% from Rs. 7.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2022 down 69.88% from Rs. 9.33 crore in September 2021.

Standard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2021.