    Standard Capita Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore, up 705.49% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Standard Capital Market. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore in June 2023 up 705.49% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2023 up 7155.46% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2023 up 867.92% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

    Standard Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

    Standard Capita shares closed at 46.54 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.84% returns over the last 6 months

    Standard Capital Market.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.273.560.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.273.560.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.110.04
    Depreciation0.05-0.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.191.270.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.832.200.53
    Other Income0.252.78--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.084.970.53
    Interest2.012.500.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.072.480.05
    Exceptional Items0.32----
    P/L Before Tax3.392.480.05
    Tax0.800.880.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.591.600.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.591.600.04
    Equity Share Capital49.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.533.200.09
    Diluted EPS0.533.200.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.533.200.09
    Diluted EPS0.533.200.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Standard Capita #Standard Capital Market.
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

