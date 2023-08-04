Standard Capita Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore, up 705.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore in June 2023 up 705.49% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2023 up 7155.46% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2023 up 867.92% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

Standard Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

Standard Capita shares closed at 46.54 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.84% returns over the last 6 months