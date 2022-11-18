English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SPV Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.33 crore, up 27.92% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPV Global Trading are:

    Net Sales at Rs 162.33 crore in September 2022 up 27.92% from Rs. 126.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.42 crore in September 2022 down 271.58% from Rs. 8.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.60 crore in September 2022 down 222.07% from Rs. 21.79 crore in September 2021.

     

    SPV Global Trading
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations162.33176.07126.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations162.33176.07126.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials129.78135.31102.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.521.63--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks32.64-5.42-0.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.184.704.65
    Depreciation1.691.691.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.1523.4015.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.6314.773.02
    Other Income0.340.3617.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.2915.1320.09
    Interest2.511.441.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-30.8113.6918.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-30.8113.6918.55
    Tax-2.263.8310.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-28.559.868.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-28.559.868.40
    Minority Interest14.13-4.88--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-14.424.988.40
    Equity Share Capital1.961.960.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-145.6650.31343.05
    Diluted EPS-145.6650.31343.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-145.6650.31343.05
    Diluted EPS-145.6650.31343.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #SPV Global #SPV Global Trading
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm