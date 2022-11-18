SPV Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.33 crore, up 27.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.33 crore in September 2022 up 27.92% from Rs. 126.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.42 crore in September 2022 down 271.58% from Rs. 8.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.60 crore in September 2022 down 222.07% from Rs. 21.79 crore in September 2021.