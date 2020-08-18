SPS Intl Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 98.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPS International are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2020 down 98.59% from Rs. 8.93 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2020 down 287.5% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2020 down 155.17% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2019.
SPS Intl shares closed at 7.00 on August 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -38.60% returns over the last 12 months.
|SPS International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|0.53
|8.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|0.53
|8.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.34
|-2.73
|5.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|-0.06
|0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.45
|2.73
|-0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.15
|0.56
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.49
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|0.93
|2.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-1.00
|-0.06
|Other Income
|--
|0.08
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.92
|0.46
|Interest
|0.07
|0.27
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-1.19
|0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.59
|-1.19
|0.44
|Tax
|--
|-0.07
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.59
|-1.12
|0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.59
|-1.12
|0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|3.23
|3.23
|3.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.81
|-3.50
|0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-1.81
|-3.50
|0.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.81
|-3.50
|0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-1.81
|-3.50
|0.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 04:44 pm