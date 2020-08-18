SPS Intl Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 98.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2020 down 98.59% from Rs. 8.93 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2020 down 287.5% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2020 down 155.17% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2019.

SPS Intl shares closed at 7.00 on August 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -38.60% returns over the last 12 months.