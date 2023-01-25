English
    SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 394.75 crore, up 293.41% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 394.75 crore in December 2022 up 293.41% from Rs. 100.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 100.3% from Rs. 139.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.06 crore in December 2022 up 156.67% from Rs. 91.86 crore in December 2021.

    SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations394.75338.37100.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations394.75338.37100.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials213.25182.85228.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.400.64--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.255.90-174.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.2755.7465.09
    Depreciation27.8928.5628.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.7965.7277.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.40-1.04-124.99
    Other Income6.773.774.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.172.73-120.23
    Interest23.6421.9617.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.53-19.23-138.05
    Exceptional Items-----1.52
    P/L Before Tax0.53-19.23-139.57
    Tax0.11-9.32--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.42-9.91-139.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.42-9.91-139.57
    Equity Share Capital36.0036.0035.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-2.75-38.85
    Diluted EPS0.12-2.75-38.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-2.75-38.85
    Diluted EPS0.12-2.75-38.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
