    Sintex Plastics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 177.27% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Plastics Technology are:Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 177.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2022 up 2.82% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 185.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.Sintex Plastics shares closed at 2.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.64% returns over the last 6 months and -70.10% over the last 12 months.
    Sintex Plastics Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.610.790.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.610.790.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost---0.090.10
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.670.900.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.020.03
    Other Income----0.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.020.07
    Interest3.733.723.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.79-3.74-3.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.79-3.74-3.66
    Tax----0.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.79-3.74-3.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.79-3.74-3.90
    Equity Share Capital63.6263.6263.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.06-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.06-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.06-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.06-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited