Sintex Plastics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.29 crore, up 5.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.29 crore in December 2022 up 5.06% from Rs. 236.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.22 crore in December 2022 up 262.15% from Rs. 21.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.12 crore in December 2022 up 498.96% from Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2021.

Sintex Plastics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.

Sintex Plastics shares closed at 2.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.64% returns over the last 6 months and -70.10% over the last 12 months.