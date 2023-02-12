English
    Sintex Plastics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.29 crore, up 5.06% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Plastics Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 248.29 crore in December 2022 up 5.06% from Rs. 236.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.22 crore in December 2022 up 262.15% from Rs. 21.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.12 crore in December 2022 up 498.96% from Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2021.

    Sintex Plastics Technology
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations248.29274.65236.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations248.29274.65236.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials141.18139.42129.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods--13.681.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.392.34-6.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.5232.4330.93
    Depreciation24.7424.8925.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.8294.5270.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.42-32.63-15.74
    Other Income2.963.922.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.38-28.71-13.55
    Interest7.266.756.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.12-35.46-20.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.12-35.46-20.28
    Tax0.871.380.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.25-36.84-21.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.25-36.84-21.24
    Minority Interest-1.03-1.07-0.48
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.22-37.91-21.72
    Equity Share Capital63.6263.6263.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.57-0.58-0.33
    Diluted EPS0.57-0.57-0.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.57-0.58-0.33
    Diluted EPS0.57-0.57-0.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited