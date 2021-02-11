Sintex Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 544.48 crore, up 30.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 544.48 crore in December 2020 up 30.77% from Rs. 416.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 212.09 crore in December 2020 up 27.33% from Rs. 291.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.08 crore in December 2020 up 325.29% from Rs. 31.55 crore in December 2019.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 4.18 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)