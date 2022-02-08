Sintex Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 942.66 crore, up 80.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 942.66 crore in December 2021 up 80.01% from Rs. 523.66 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 103.25 crore in December 2021 up 51.97% from Rs. 214.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.69 crore in December 2021 up 152.49% from Rs. 68.00 crore in December 2020.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 9.39 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 119.39% returns over the last 6 months and 125.72% over the last 12 months.