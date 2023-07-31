Shri Rama Multi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.85 crore, down 9.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.85 crore in June 2023 down 9.06% from Rs. 48.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2023 up 52.98% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2023 up 20.26% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022.

Shri Rama Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2022.

Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 18.10 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.77% returns over the last 6 months and 32.60% over the last 12 months.