    Shri Rama Multi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.85 crore, down 9.06% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Multi Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.85 crore in June 2023 down 9.06% from Rs. 48.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2023 up 52.98% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2023 up 20.26% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022.

    Shri Rama Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2022.

    Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 18.10 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.77% returns over the last 6 months and 32.60% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Rama Multi Tech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.8547.0548.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.8547.0548.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.7929.0030.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.730.051.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.564.203.84
    Depreciation1.381.511.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.648.279.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.754.021.55
    Other Income0.550.100.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.304.121.55
    Interest0.350.340.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.953.781.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.953.781.28
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.953.781.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.953.781.28
    Equity Share Capital31.7631.7631.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.600.20
    Diluted EPS0.310.600.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.600.20
    Diluted EPS0.310.600.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Shree Rama Multi Tech #Shri Rama Multi
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 08:55 am

