Shri Jagdamba Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.95 crore, down 35.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.95 crore in December 2022 down 35.9% from Rs. 101.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 66.89% from Rs. 12.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2022 down 61.67% from Rs. 20.27 crore in December 2021.

Shri Jagdamba EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.01 in December 2021.

Shri Jagdamba shares closed at 604.60 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.19% returns over the last 6 months and -34.06% over the last 12 months.