    Shri Jagdamba Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.95 crore, down 35.9% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Jagdamba Polymers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.95 crore in December 2022 down 35.9% from Rs. 101.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 66.89% from Rs. 12.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2022 down 61.67% from Rs. 20.27 crore in December 2021.

    Shri Jagdamba EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.01 in December 2021.

    Shri Jagdamba shares closed at 604.60 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.19% returns over the last 6 months and -34.06% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Jagdamba Polymers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.9595.07101.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.9595.07101.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.4942.0649.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.988.3611.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.5116.79-0.18
    Power & Fuel2.27----
    Employees Cost6.696.997.63
    Depreciation2.072.122.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.6213.5114.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.335.2316.82
    Other Income1.375.651.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.7010.8918.22
    Interest0.680.971.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.029.9217.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.029.9217.04
    Tax0.952.874.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.067.0512.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.067.0512.27
    Equity Share Capital0.880.880.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.648.0514.01
    Diluted EPS4.648.0514.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.648.0514.01
    Diluted EPS4.648.0514.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Shri Jagdamba #Shri Jagdamba Polymers
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:55 am