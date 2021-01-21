ShreeGanesh Bio Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.84 crore, up 7029.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.84 crore in December 2020 up 7029.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 1956.74% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 1750% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

ShreeGanesh Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

ShreeGanesh Bio shares closed at 126.85 on January 20, 2021 (BSE)