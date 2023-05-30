Shree Kr Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore, up 29.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Krishna Paper Mills and Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore in March 2023 up 29.2% from Rs. 34.18 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 up 127.19% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 18.56% from Rs. 4.58 crore in March 2022.
Shree Kr Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.
|Shree Kr Paper shares closed at 20.54 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.07% returns over the last 6 months and -13.15% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Krishna Paper Mills and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.16
|40.89
|34.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.16
|40.89
|34.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.35
|29.53
|18.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.27
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.65
|-3.88
|1.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.01
|2.09
|1.73
|Depreciation
|1.09
|1.07
|0.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.31
|10.19
|8.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.48
|1.89
|3.52
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.05
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.64
|1.94
|3.63
|Interest
|1.41
|1.20
|3.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.22
|0.75
|0.44
|Exceptional Items
|0.41
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.63
|0.75
|0.44
|Tax
|0.91
|0.34
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.72
|0.40
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.72
|0.40
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|13.52
|13.52
|13.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.53
|0.30
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|0.53
|0.30
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.53
|0.30
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|0.53
|0.30
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited