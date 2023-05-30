English
    Shree Kr Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore, up 29.2% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Krishna Paper Mills and Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore in March 2023 up 29.2% from Rs. 34.18 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 up 127.19% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 18.56% from Rs. 4.58 crore in March 2022.
    Shree Kr Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.Shree Kr Paper shares closed at 20.54 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.07% returns over the last 6 months and -13.15% over the last 12 months.
    Shree Krishna Paper Mills and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.1640.8934.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.1640.8934.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.3529.5318.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.27----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.65-3.881.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.012.091.73
    Depreciation1.091.070.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.3110.198.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.481.893.52
    Other Income0.160.050.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.641.943.63
    Interest1.411.203.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.220.750.44
    Exceptional Items0.41----
    P/L Before Tax1.630.750.44
    Tax0.910.340.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.720.400.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.720.400.32
    Equity Share Capital13.5213.5213.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.300.24
    Diluted EPS0.530.300.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.300.24
    Diluted EPS0.530.300.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 30, 2023