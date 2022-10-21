Shree Digvijay Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.01 crore, up 5.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.01 crore in September 2022 up 5.3% from Rs. 153.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.96 crore in September 2022 down 55.49% from Rs. 13.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.18 crore in September 2022 down 39.76% from Rs. 28.52 crore in September 2021.

Shree Digvijay EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.