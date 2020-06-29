Shilchar Techno Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.21 crore, down 41.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.21 crore in March 2020 down 41.95% from Rs. 29.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2020 down 49.2% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2020 down 39.66% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2019.

Shilchar Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.06 in March 2019.

Shilchar Techno shares closed at 104.70 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -27.54% returns over the last 6 months and -61.23% over the last 12 months.