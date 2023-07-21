English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shalby Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 211.12 crore, up 19.21% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalby are:

    Net Sales at Rs 211.12 crore in June 2023 up 19.21% from Rs. 177.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.17 crore in June 2023 up 21.97% from Rs. 21.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.74 crore in June 2023 up 16.27% from Rs. 42.78 crore in June 2022.

    Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.99 in June 2022.

    Shalby shares closed at 189.00 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.29% returns over the last 6 months and 69.05% over the last 12 months.

    Shalby
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations211.12177.41177.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations211.12177.41177.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.76----
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.232.372.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.11-0.160.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.3023.6820.31
    Depreciation9.199.309.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses85.25121.21115.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.2921.0229.59
    Other Income5.266.173.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.5527.1933.52
    Interest0.560.690.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.9926.4932.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.9926.4932.77
    Tax13.828.1411.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.1718.3521.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.1718.3521.46
    Equity Share Capital107.31107.31107.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.441.711.99
    Diluted EPS2.441.701.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.441.711.99
    Diluted EPS2.441.701.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results #Shalby
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!