    Servotech Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.50 crore, up 103.49% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Servotech Power Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.50 crore in March 2023 up 103.49% from Rs. 44.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2023 up 399.96% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.67 crore in March 2023 up 229.66% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022.

    Servotech Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2022.

    Servotech Power shares closed at 55.45 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.33% returns over the last 6 months and 217.04% over the last 12 months.

    Servotech Power Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.5079.4644.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.5079.4644.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.1966.6137.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.251.772.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.732.291.82
    Depreciation0.550.380.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.076.140.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.202.262.08
    Other Income4.933.080.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.125.342.12
    Interest0.720.550.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.404.801.59
    Exceptional Items-----0.05
    P/L Before Tax7.404.801.54
    Tax1.591.210.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.813.591.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.813.591.16
    Equity Share Capital21.2721.2718.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.551.690.63
    Diluted EPS0.581.850.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.551.690.63
    Diluted EPS0.581.850.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

