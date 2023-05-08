Servotech Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.50 crore, up 103.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.50 crore in March 2023 up 103.49% from Rs. 44.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2023 up 399.96% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.67 crore in March 2023 up 229.66% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022.

Servotech Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2022.

Servotech Power shares closed at 55.45 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.33% returns over the last 6 months and 217.04% over the last 12 months.