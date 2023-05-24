Seamec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.37 crore, up 70.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seamec are:
Net Sales at Rs 117.37 crore in March 2023 up 70.08% from Rs. 69.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 up 14.71% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.99 crore in March 2023 up 29.82% from Rs. 18.48 crore in March 2022.
Seamec shares closed at 710.80 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.12% returns over the last 6 months and -34.33% over the last 12 months.
|Seamec
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|117.37
|95.05
|69.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|117.37
|95.05
|69.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.26
|16.34
|14.36
|Depreciation
|26.98
|18.38
|19.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.02
|57.40
|47.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.89
|2.93
|-12.69
|Other Income
|-2.10
|0.87
|11.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.99
|3.80
|-1.10
|Interest
|0.10
|1.10
|1.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.09
|2.70
|-3.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.09
|2.70
|-3.00
|Tax
|-2.51
|-3.69
|-2.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.58
|6.39
|-0.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.58
|6.39
|-0.68
|Equity Share Capital
|25.43
|25.43
|25.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|2.51
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|2.51
|-0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|2.51
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|2.51
|-0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited