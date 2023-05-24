English
    Seamec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.37 crore, up 70.08% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seamec are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.37 crore in March 2023 up 70.08% from Rs. 69.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 up 14.71% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.99 crore in March 2023 up 29.82% from Rs. 18.48 crore in March 2022.

    Seamec shares closed at 710.80 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.12% returns over the last 6 months and -34.33% over the last 12 months.

    Seamec
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.3795.0569.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.3795.0569.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.2616.3414.36
    Depreciation26.9818.3819.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.0257.4047.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.892.93-12.69
    Other Income-2.100.8711.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.993.80-1.10
    Interest0.101.101.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.092.70-3.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.092.70-3.00
    Tax-2.51-3.69-2.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.586.39-0.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.586.39-0.68
    Equity Share Capital25.4325.4325.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.232.51-0.27
    Diluted EPS-0.232.51-0.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.232.51-0.27
    Diluted EPS-0.232.51-0.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Seamec #Shipping
