Seamec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.37 crore, up 70.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.37 crore in March 2023 up 70.08% from Rs. 69.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 up 14.71% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.99 crore in March 2023 up 29.82% from Rs. 18.48 crore in March 2022.

Seamec shares closed at 710.80 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.12% returns over the last 6 months and -34.33% over the last 12 months.