Sarda Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 760.10 crore, down 7.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 760.10 crore in June 2023 down 7.24% from Rs. 819.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.39 crore in June 2023 up 4.52% from Rs. 152.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.63 crore in June 2023 down 5.34% from Rs. 234.13 crore in June 2022.

Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 45.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 43.27 in June 2022.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 1,877.90 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 78.60% returns over the last 6 months and 102.62% over the last 12 months.