    Sanghi Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.69 crore, down 50.85% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghi Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 166.69 crore in June 2023 down 50.85% from Rs. 339.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 189.43 crore in June 2023 down 476.3% from Rs. 32.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 92.73 crore in June 2023 down 477.57% from Rs. 24.56 crore in June 2022.

    Sanghi Ind shares closed at 111.00 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 87.66% returns over the last 6 months and 187.56% over the last 12 months.

    Sanghi Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations166.69224.84337.96
    Other Operating Income--0.831.18
    Total Income From Operations166.69225.67339.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.3615.3223.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.223.773.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks56.98-13.10-46.18
    Power & Fuel--117.96192.86
    Employees Cost15.0715.2316.68
    Depreciation23.5823.1223.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--61.5594.74
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses176.3037.5834.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-119.82-35.76-5.12
    Other Income3.511.345.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-116.31-34.420.59
    Interest73.1270.1444.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-189.43-104.56-43.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-189.43-104.56-43.93
    Tax-----11.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-189.43-104.56-32.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-189.43-104.56-32.87
    Equity Share Capital258.33258.33251.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.33-4.14-1.31
    Diluted EPS-7.33-4.14-1.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.33-4.14-1.31
    Diluted EPS-7.33-4.14-1.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

