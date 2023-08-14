Sanghi Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.69 crore, down 50.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.69 crore in June 2023 down 50.85% from Rs. 339.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 189.43 crore in June 2023 down 476.3% from Rs. 32.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 92.73 crore in June 2023 down 477.57% from Rs. 24.56 crore in June 2022.

Sanghi Ind shares closed at 111.00 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 87.66% returns over the last 6 months and 187.56% over the last 12 months.