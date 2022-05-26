Sandesh Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.34 crore, up 14.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.34 crore in March 2022 up 14.15% from Rs. 91.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.16 crore in March 2022 up 52.06% from Rs. 19.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.26 crore in March 2022 up 49.75% from Rs. 25.55 crore in March 2021.

Sandesh EPS has increased to Rs. 38.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 25.33 in March 2021.

Sandesh shares closed at 709.95 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.33% returns over the last 6 months and -14.32% over the last 12 months.