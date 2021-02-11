Sakthi Sugars Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 119.96 crore, down 45.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.96 crore in December 2020 down 45.16% from Rs. 218.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 79.76 crore in December 2020 down 42668.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.18 crore in December 2020 down 116.92% from Rs. 48.34 crore in December 2019.

Sakthi Sugars shares closed at 9.70 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.78% returns over the last 6 months and 15.48% over the last 12 months.