Sakthi Sugars Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 119.96 crore, down 45.16% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sakthi Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.96 crore in December 2020 down 45.16% from Rs. 218.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 79.76 crore in December 2020 down 42668.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.18 crore in December 2020 down 116.92% from Rs. 48.34 crore in December 2019.

Sakthi Sugars shares closed at 9.70 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.78% returns over the last 6 months and 15.48% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations119.96130.14218.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations119.96130.14218.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials89.9582.25171.91
Purchase of Traded Goods0.190.280.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.0910.17-3.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.2512.8016.57
Depreciation9.809.7812.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses25.5426.6444.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.86-11.78-22.79
Other Income2.871.3858.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.98-10.4036.05
Interest49.2549.3635.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-67.23-59.760.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-67.23-59.760.08
Tax12.540.070.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-79.76-59.83-0.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-79.76-59.83-0.19
Equity Share Capital118.85118.85118.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.74-5.05-0.16
Diluted EPS-6.74-5.05-0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.74-5.05-0.16
Diluted EPS-6.74-5.05-0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sakthi Sugars #sugar
first published: Feb 11, 2021 01:00 pm

