    Saksoft Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 183.47 crore, up 23.95% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saksoft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 183.47 crore in June 2023 up 23.95% from Rs. 148.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.15 crore in June 2023 up 41.28% from Rs. 17.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.09 crore in June 2023 up 40.7% from Rs. 25.65 crore in June 2022.

    Saksoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.79 in June 2022.

    Saksoft shares closed at 328.30 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 130.14% returns over the last 6 months and 200.20% over the last 12 months.

    Saksoft
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations183.47182.06148.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations183.47182.06148.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost84.1979.9567.29
    Depreciation2.712.732.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.7469.5958.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.8229.7820.30
    Other Income1.560.673.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.3830.4623.47
    Interest0.500.590.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.8829.8722.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.8829.8722.98
    Tax7.734.885.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.1524.9917.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.1524.9917.80
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.1524.9917.80
    Equity Share Capital10.0410.0410.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.512.4917.79
    Diluted EPS2.292.2916.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.512.4917.79
    Diluted EPS2.292.2916.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:44 am

