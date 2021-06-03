SAB Events Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 39.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2021 down 39.57% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021 down 237.27% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021 down 1900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

SAB Events shares closed at 1.55 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.78% returns over the last 6 months and 63.16% over the last 12 months.