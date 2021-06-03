SAB Events Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 39.57% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAB Events & Governance Now Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2021 down 39.57% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021 down 237.27% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021 down 1900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.
SAB Events shares closed at 1.55 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.78% returns over the last 6 months and 63.16% over the last 12 months.
|SAB Events & Governance Now Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.28
|0.25
|0.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.28
|0.25
|0.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.03
|0.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.16
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.19
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-0.34
|-0.19
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.34
|-0.19
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.40
|-0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.63
|-0.40
|-0.19
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.65
|-0.40
|-0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.65
|-0.40
|-0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|10.48
|10.48
|10.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|-0.38
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|-0.38
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|-0.38
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|-0.38
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited