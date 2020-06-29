Ruchi Soya Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,190.96 crore, up 1.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchi Soya Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,190.96 crore in March 2020 up 1.42% from Rs. 3,146.33 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.25 crore in March 2020 down 228.48% from Rs. 32.11 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.47 crore in March 2020 up 37.4% from Rs. 66.57 crore in March 2019.
Ruchi Soya shares closed at 1,519.65 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28,041.67% returns over the last 12 months.
|Ruchi Soya Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,190.96
|3,712.81
|3,146.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,190.96
|3,712.81
|3,146.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,803.11
|3,187.82
|2,549.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|142.68
|88.32
|185.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-64.79
|-40.74
|77.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.26
|35.64
|37.73
|Depreciation
|34.25
|33.71
|33.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|9.91
|3.44
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|198.30
|245.77
|257.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.16
|152.38
|2.56
|Other Income
|18.06
|12.85
|30.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|57.22
|165.24
|33.10
|Interest
|94.04
|13.87
|0.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.82
|151.37
|32.11
|Exceptional Items
|-18.43
|7,466.07
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-55.25
|7,617.43
|32.11
|Tax
|-14.00
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.25
|7,617.43
|32.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.25
|7,617.43
|32.11
|Equity Share Capital
|59.15
|59.15
|65.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.68
|3,947.77
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-4.68
|3,947.77
|0.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.68
|3,947.77
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-4.68
|3,947.77
|0.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:55 am