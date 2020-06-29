Ruchi Soya Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,190.96 crore, up 1.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,190.96 crore in March 2020 up 1.42% from Rs. 3,146.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.25 crore in March 2020 down 228.48% from Rs. 32.11 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.47 crore in March 2020 up 37.4% from Rs. 66.57 crore in March 2019.

Ruchi Soya shares closed at 1,519.65 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28,041.67% returns over the last 12 months.