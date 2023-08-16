English
    RPP Infra Proj Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 243.20 crore, up 4.5% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RPP Infra Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 243.20 crore in June 2023 up 4.5% from Rs. 232.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.44 crore in June 2023 up 190% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.24 crore in June 2023 up 65.86% from Rs. 11.60 crore in June 2022.

    RPP Infra Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in June 2022.

    RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 63.00 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.00% returns over the last 6 months and 75.00% over the last 12 months.

    RPP Infra Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations243.20305.65232.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations243.20305.65232.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.2490.82201.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.467.756.46
    Depreciation1.903.061.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses145.12195.6814.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.488.348.04
    Other Income5.8614.771.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3423.119.71
    Interest2.561.973.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.7821.146.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.7821.146.48
    Tax4.345.132.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.4416.013.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.4416.013.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.4416.013.60
    Equity Share Capital37.9037.4636.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.764.270.98
    Diluted EPS2.764.270.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.764.270.98
    Diluted EPS2.764.270.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:00 am

