Rohit Ferro Tec Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 161.72 crore, down 12.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.72 crore in September 2020 down 12.65% from Rs. 185.14 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.45 crore in September 2020 down 124.08% from Rs. 10.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.62 crore in September 2020 down 939.39% from Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2019.

Rohit Ferro Tec shares closed at 0.95 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 72.73% returns over the last 6 months and 5.56% over the last 12 months.