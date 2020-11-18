Rohit Ferro Tec Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 161.72 crore, down 12.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rohit Ferro Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 161.72 crore in September 2020 down 12.65% from Rs. 185.14 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.45 crore in September 2020 down 124.08% from Rs. 10.02 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.62 crore in September 2020 down 939.39% from Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2019.
Rohit Ferro Tec shares closed at 0.95 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 72.73% returns over the last 6 months and 5.56% over the last 12 months.
|Rohit Ferro Tech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|161.72
|48.65
|185.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|161.72
|48.65
|185.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|122.49
|29.15
|122.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.97
|3.25
|-10.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.40
|3.02
|4.07
|Depreciation
|5.83
|5.78
|8.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.78
|25.75
|67.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.81
|-18.30
|-6.81
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.36
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.45
|-17.94
|-6.32
|Interest
|--
|--
|3.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.45
|-17.94
|-10.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.45
|-17.94
|-10.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.45
|-17.94
|-10.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.45
|-17.94
|-10.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-22.45
|-17.94
|-10.02
|Equity Share Capital
|113.78
|113.78
|113.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.97
|-1.58
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.97
|-1.58
|-0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.97
|-1.58
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.97
|-1.58
|-0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am