    RKEC Projects Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.07 crore, up 56.83% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RKEC Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.07 crore in September 2022 up 56.83% from Rs. 45.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 80.13% from Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2022 down 42.44% from Rs. 7.14 crore in September 2021.

    RKEC Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in September 2021.

    RKEC Projects shares closed at 45.05 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.33% returns over the last 6 months and -34.19% over the last 12 months.

    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.0731.2045.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.0731.2045.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.564.423.74
    Depreciation1.091.030.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.1222.5935.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.313.165.38
    Other Income2.710.170.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.023.336.20
    Interest2.561.982.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.461.354.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.461.354.20
    Tax-0.160.621.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.620.733.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.620.733.13
    Equity Share Capital23.9923.9923.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.301.30
    Diluted EPS0.250.301.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.301.30
    Diluted EPS0.250.301.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

