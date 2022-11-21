RKEC Projects Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.07 crore, up 56.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.07 crore in September 2022 up 56.83% from Rs. 45.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 80.13% from Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2022 down 42.44% from Rs. 7.14 crore in September 2021.

RKEC Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in September 2021.

RKEC Projects shares closed at 45.05 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.33% returns over the last 6 months and -34.19% over the last 12 months.