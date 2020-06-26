Rich Universe Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 31.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2020 down 31.77% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 211.37% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 209.37% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019.

Rich Universe shares closed at 4.00 on June 08, 2020 (BSE)