English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rane Engine Valve reports Q1 net loss at Rs 3.1 cr

    The city-based manufacturer of engine valves, guides and tappets, reported net loss at Rs 5.8 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

    PTI
    July 20, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

    Manufacturer of engine valves Rane Engine Valve Ltd, part of the Rane Group of Companies, has reported a net loss of Rs 3.1 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, the company said on July 20.

    The city-based manufacturer of engine valves, guides and tappets, reported net loss at Rs 5.8 crore during corresponding quarter previous year. Total revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 grew to Rs 115 crore from Rs 76 crore registered same quarter last financial year.

    In a statement, the company said the figures during the quarter ending June 30,2022 were strictly not comparable with corresponding quarter of the previous year. On the performance of the company, Rane Engine Valve Ltd said sales to Indian original equipment (OE) customers grew 50 per cent, supported by strong demand across vehicle segments. Export sales grew by 55 per cent as the demand from overseas customers remained strong.

    Though there were higher material prices and unfavourable product mix, the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) margin improved by 500 basis points due to operational leverage on higher volumes. Commenting on the financial performance, Rane Group, Chairman, L Ganesh said, "demand environment remained favourable in Q1 FY23. Rane Engine Valve Ltd capitalised on the demand and ramped up the output across the plants. We continued to experience commodity price increase in the quarter. Demand environment in India looks encouraging for the upcoming quarter. We remain cautiously optimistic given the evolving economic situation globally", he said.

    "Demand environment in India looks encouraging for the upcoming quarter. We remain cautiously optimistic given the evolving economic situation globally", he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #Q1 #Rane Engine Valve #Results
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 04:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.