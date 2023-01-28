Ramcoind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.70 crore, up 5.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.70 crore in December 2022 up 5.49% from Rs. 268.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2022 down 63.99% from Rs. 15.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2022 down 47.61% from Rs. 35.50 crore in December 2021.

Ramcoind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.84 in December 2021.

