English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ramcoind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.70 crore, up 5.49% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2023 / 12:00 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 282.70 crore in December 2022 up 5.49% from Rs. 268.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2022 down 63.99% from Rs. 15.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2022 down 47.61% from Rs. 35.50 crore in December 2021.

    Ramco Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations270.89263.50260.19
    Other Operating Income11.811.077.81
    Total Income From Operations282.70264.57268.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials153.53169.69140.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.511.090.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.19-31.79-14.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.9930.9628.41
    Depreciation7.557.847.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.2877.2981.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.659.4924.98
    Other Income3.4020.353.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.0529.8427.98
    Interest5.474.171.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.5825.6726.03
    Exceptional Items0.80----
    P/L Before Tax6.3825.6726.03
    Tax0.648.8410.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.7416.8315.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.7416.8315.94
    Equity Share Capital8.678.678.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.661.941.84
    Diluted EPS0.661.941.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.661.941.84
    Diluted EPS0.661.941.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited