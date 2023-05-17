Ramco System Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.03 crore, down 11.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.03 crore in March 2023 down 11.75% from Rs. 71.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.48 crore in March 2023 down 57.4% from Rs. 15.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.99 crore in March 2023 down 3230.77% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

Ramco System shares closed at 226.05 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and -7.47% over the last 12 months.