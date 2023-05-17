English
    Ramco System Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.03 crore, down 11.75% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.03 crore in March 2023 down 11.75% from Rs. 71.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.48 crore in March 2023 down 57.4% from Rs. 15.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.99 crore in March 2023 down 3230.77% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

    Ramco System shares closed at 226.05 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and -7.47% over the last 12 months.

    Ramco System
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.0366.1271.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.0366.1271.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.170.020.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.4252.1740.69
    Depreciation18.5219.0217.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.3521.1132.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-33.44-26.20-19.70
    Other Income1.921.151.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.51-25.06-17.79
    Interest2.742.831.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-34.25-27.88-18.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-34.25-27.88-18.94
    Tax-9.77-1.39-3.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-24.48-26.49-15.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-24.48-26.49-15.55
    Equity Share Capital35.2630.8530.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.76-8.60-5.06
    Diluted EPS-7.76-8.60-5.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.76-8.60-5.06
    Diluted EPS-7.76-8.60-5.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 17, 2023