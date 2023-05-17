Ramco System Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.03 crore, down 11.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.03 crore in March 2023 down 11.75% from Rs. 71.43 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.48 crore in March 2023 down 57.4% from Rs. 15.55 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.99 crore in March 2023 down 3230.77% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.
Ramco System shares closed at 226.05 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and -7.47% over the last 12 months.
|Ramco System
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.03
|66.12
|71.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.03
|66.12
|71.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.17
|0.02
|0.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.42
|52.17
|40.69
|Depreciation
|18.52
|19.02
|17.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.35
|21.11
|32.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.44
|-26.20
|-19.70
|Other Income
|1.92
|1.15
|1.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.51
|-25.06
|-17.79
|Interest
|2.74
|2.83
|1.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.25
|-27.88
|-18.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.25
|-27.88
|-18.94
|Tax
|-9.77
|-1.39
|-3.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.48
|-26.49
|-15.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.48
|-26.49
|-15.55
|Equity Share Capital
|35.26
|30.85
|30.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.76
|-8.60
|-5.06
|Diluted EPS
|-7.76
|-8.60
|-5.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.76
|-8.60
|-5.06
|Diluted EPS
|-7.76
|-8.60
|-5.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited