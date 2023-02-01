English
    Ramco System Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.12 crore, up 0.6% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:Net Sales at Rs 66.12 crore in December 2022 up 0.6% from Rs. 65.73 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.49 crore in December 2022 down 139.15% from Rs. 11.08 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2022 down 262.8% from Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2021.Ramco System shares closed at 239.10 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.05% returns over the last 6 months and -41.45% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.1256.3765.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.1256.3765.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.030.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.1749.7541.08
    Depreciation19.0218.6417.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.1125.4622.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-26.20-37.50-16.13
    Other Income1.151.152.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.06-36.35-13.94
    Interest2.831.971.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-27.88-38.32-15.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-27.88-38.32-15.08
    Tax-1.39-1.94-4.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.49-36.38-11.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.49-36.38-11.08
    Equity Share Capital30.8530.8530.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.60-11.81-3.60
    Diluted EPS-8.60-11.81-3.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.60-11.81-3.60
    Diluted EPS-8.60-11.81-3.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited