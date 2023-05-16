Rajshree Polypa Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore, up 25.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore in March 2023 up 25.92% from Rs. 51.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2023 up 14.06% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2023 up 45.07% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2022.

Rajshree Polypa EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2022.

Rajshree Polypa shares closed at 157.80 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.01% returns over the last 6 months and -11.57% over the last 12 months.