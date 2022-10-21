English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rajratan Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.02 crore, up 7.76% Y-o-Y

    October 21, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajratan Global Wire are:

    Net Sales at Rs 152.02 crore in September 2022 up 7.76% from Rs. 141.07 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.92 crore in September 2022 down 10.16% from Rs. 17.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.53 crore in September 2022 down 7.62% from Rs. 29.80 crore in September 2021.

    Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.45 in September 2021.

    Close

    Rajratan Global shares closed at 1,234.05 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 109.98% returns over the last 6 months and 177.64% over the last 12 months.

    Rajratan Global Wire
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations152.02166.03141.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations152.02166.03141.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.88104.3173.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.910.864.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.22-8.286.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.565.654.79
    Depreciation2.362.322.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.4627.5122.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.6333.6627.51
    Other Income0.540.860.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1734.5227.75
    Interest3.433.462.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.7431.0624.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.7431.0624.84
    Tax5.828.177.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.9222.8917.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.9222.8917.72
    Equity Share Capital10.1510.1510.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.144.5117.45
    Diluted EPS3.144.5117.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.144.5117.45
    Diluted EPS3.144.5117.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rajratan Global #Rajratan Global Wire #Results
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 10:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.