Rajeswari Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 26.93% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajeswari Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 26.93% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 161.72% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 143.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.
Rajeswari Infra shares closed at 8.13 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.11% returns over the last 6 months and -50.73% over the last 12 months.
|Rajeswari Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.54
|0.18
|0.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.54
|0.18
|0.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.04
|0.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.62
|0.12
|0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.10
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.20
|0.22
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.09
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.11
|0.28
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.11
|0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|-0.11
|0.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|-0.11
|0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|-0.11
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|5.53
|5.53
|5.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.20
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.20
|0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.20
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.20
|0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited