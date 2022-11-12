English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rajeswari Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 26.93% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajeswari Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 26.93% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 161.72% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 143.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

    Rajeswari Infra shares closed at 8.13 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.11% returns over the last 6 months and -50.73% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Rajeswari Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.540.180.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.540.180.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.040.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.620.120.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.100.08
    Depreciation0.030.030.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.080.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.28-0.200.22
    Other Income0.110.090.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.110.28
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.17-0.110.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.17-0.110.28
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.17-0.110.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.17-0.110.28
    Equity Share Capital5.535.535.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.200.50
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.200.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.200.50
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.200.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Rajeswari Infra #Rajeswari Infrastructure #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:23 pm