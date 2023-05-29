English
    Rajeswari Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 37.04% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajeswari Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2023 down 37.04% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 28.45% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    Rajeswari Infra shares closed at 4.60 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -48.02% returns over the last 6 months and -28.13% over the last 12 months.

    Rajeswari Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.310.070.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.310.070.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.030.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.630.300.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.090.08
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.090.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.50-0.46-0.27
    Other Income0.320.100.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-0.37-0.15
    Interest----0.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.18-0.37-0.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.18-0.37-0.26
    Tax0.04--0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.21-0.37-0.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.21-0.37-0.30
    Equity Share Capital5.535.535.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.67-0.54
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.67-0.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.67-0.54
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.67-0.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

