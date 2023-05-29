Rajeswari Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 37.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2023 down 37.04% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 28.45% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Rajeswari Infra shares closed at 4.60 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -48.02% returns over the last 6 months and -28.13% over the last 12 months.