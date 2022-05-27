Rajeswari Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 75.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 75.57% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 167.63% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 122.64% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

Rajeswari Infra shares closed at 6.47 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)