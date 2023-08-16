English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rajesh Exports Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85,688.59 crore, up 73.12% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajesh Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85,688.59 crore in June 2023 up 73.12% from Rs. 49,497.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 309.36 crore in June 2023 up 13.84% from Rs. 271.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.40 crore in June 2023 up 13.08% from Rs. 306.34 crore in June 2022.

    Rajesh Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 10.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.20 in June 2022.

    Rajesh Exports shares closed at 520.05 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.66% returns over the last 6 months and -14.77% over the last 12 months.

    Rajesh Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations85,688.59115,448.0449,497.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85,688.59115,448.0449,497.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85,205.69114,988.3649,023.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.21-42.2266.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.2752.3650.21
    Depreciation31.3026.2222.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.1067.4352.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax303.02355.89282.42
    Other Income12.0821.101.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax315.10376.99283.48
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax315.10376.99283.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax315.10376.99283.48
    Tax5.7410.9711.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities309.36366.02271.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period309.36366.02271.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates309.36366.02271.74
    Equity Share Capital29.5329.5329.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.4812.409.20
    Diluted EPS10.4812.409.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.4812.409.20
    Diluted EPS10.4812.409.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Rajesh Exports #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!