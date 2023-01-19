PVR Q3: Firm posts profit of Rs 16 crore, revenue rises 53%

A PVR screen

PVR, the largest multiplex chain in the country, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 16.1 crore during October-December 2022 quarter, against a loss of Rs 10 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 53 percent year-on-year to Rs 941 crore from Rs 614 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) grew 75.1 percent YoY to Rs 288.8 crore.

Margins also improved YoY from 26.9 percent to 30.7 percent.

"The third quarter saw Hollywood’s resurgence with the highest grossing movie of the quarter Avatar 2 : The Way of Water and was supported by movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam," said the company in an exchange filing.

"The dominance of regional cinema continued in the 3rd quarter with blockbusters like Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Love Today. Kantara which turned out to be a sleeper hit, was the biggest regional release during the quarter," it added.

‘Drishyam 2’ from Bollywood turned out to be second biggest movie of the quarter and was supported by content like Vikram Vedha and Bhediya.