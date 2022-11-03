English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Punj Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore, down 9.62% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore in September 2022 down 9.62% from Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.53 crore in September 2022 down 290.1% from Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2022 up 17.59% from Rs. 3.07 crore in September 2021.

    Punj Comm shares closed at 33.15 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.16% returns over the last 6 months and -5.29% over the last 12 months.

    Punjab Communications
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.281.623.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.281.623.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.040.780.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.030.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.410.12-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.926.236.40
    Depreciation0.060.060.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.090.661.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.42-6.27-5.11
    Other Income1.831.911.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.59-4.36-3.16
    Interest0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.59-4.36-3.18
    Exceptional Items-6.94----
    P/L Before Tax-9.53-4.36-3.18
    Tax-----0.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.53-4.36-2.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.53-4.36-2.44
    Equity Share Capital12.0212.0212.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.93-3.63-2.03
    Diluted EPS-7.93-3.63-2.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.93-3.63-2.03
    Diluted EPS-7.93-3.63-2.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Punj Comm #Punjab Communications #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm