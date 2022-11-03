Punj Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore, down 9.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore in September 2022 down 9.62% from Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.53 crore in September 2022 down 290.1% from Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2022 up 17.59% from Rs. 3.07 crore in September 2021.