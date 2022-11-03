Punj Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore, down 9.62% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore in September 2022 down 9.62% from Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.53 crore in September 2022 down 290.1% from Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2022 up 17.59% from Rs. 3.07 crore in September 2021.
|Punj Comm shares closed at 33.15 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.16% returns over the last 6 months and -5.29% over the last 12 months.
|Punjab Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.28
|1.62
|3.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.28
|1.62
|3.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.04
|0.78
|0.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.03
|0.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.41
|0.12
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.92
|6.23
|6.40
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.09
|0.66
|1.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.42
|-6.27
|-5.11
|Other Income
|1.83
|1.91
|1.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.59
|-4.36
|-3.16
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.59
|-4.36
|-3.18
|Exceptional Items
|-6.94
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.53
|-4.36
|-3.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.53
|-4.36
|-2.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.53
|-4.36
|-2.44
|Equity Share Capital
|12.02
|12.02
|12.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.93
|-3.63
|-2.03
|Diluted EPS
|-7.93
|-3.63
|-2.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.93
|-3.63
|-2.03
|Diluted EPS
|-7.93
|-3.63
|-2.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited