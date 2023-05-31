Punj Comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore, up 30.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore in March 2023 up 30.78% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 104.82% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 107.26% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022.

Punj Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2022.

Punj Comm shares closed at 29.78 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.55% returns over the last 6 months and -17.28% over the last 12 months.