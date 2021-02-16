Promact Impex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 98.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 98.35% from Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 down 1184.55% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 82.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

Promact Impex shares closed at 5.25 on January 21, 2021 (BSE)