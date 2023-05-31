PRAVEG Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.72 crore, up 12.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.72 crore in March 2023 up 12.15% from Rs. 16.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2023 up 10.49% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.92 crore in March 2023 up 32.44% from Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2022.

PRAVEG EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.53 in March 2022.

PRAVEG shares closed at 490.60 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 108.06% returns over the last 6 months and 193.16% over the last 12 months.