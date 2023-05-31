English
    PRAVEG Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.72 crore, up 12.15% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PRAVEG are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.72 crore in March 2023 up 12.15% from Rs. 16.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2023 up 10.49% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.92 crore in March 2023 up 32.44% from Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2022.

    PRAVEG EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.53 in March 2022.

    PRAVEG shares closed at 490.60 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 108.06% returns over the last 6 months and 193.16% over the last 12 months.

    PRAVEG
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.7228.3316.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.7228.3316.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.742.101.25
    Depreciation2.261.520.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.349.187.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.3915.536.60
    Other Income0.280.090.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.6615.626.61
    Interest0.240.210.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.4215.406.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.4215.406.48
    Tax2.253.891.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.1711.514.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.1711.514.68
    Equity Share Capital20.9220.9218.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.685.992.53
    Diluted EPS2.665.992.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.685.992.53
    Diluted EPS2.665.992.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am