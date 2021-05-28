MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Polyplex Corp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 353.61 crore, up 17.26% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 01:58 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polyplex Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 353.61 crore in March 2021 up 17.26% from Rs. 301.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.74 crore in March 2021 up 1743.91% from Rs. 17.72 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 353.41 crore in March 2021 up 621.24% from Rs. 49.00 crore in March 2020.

Polyplex Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 104.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.54 in March 2020.

Close

Polyplex Corp shares closed at 1,150.25 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.41% returns over the last 6 months and 180.51% over the last 12 months.

Polyplex Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations353.61336.65301.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations353.61336.65301.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials243.67204.87186.96
Purchase of Traded Goods0.11----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.85-3.49-2.85
Power & Fuel17.2118.8118.67
Employees Cost18.9225.7621.78
Depreciation15.0314.6217.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses30.2933.3937.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.2342.6922.08
Other Income300.1522.859.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax338.3865.5431.91
Interest0.580.680.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax337.8064.8631.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax337.8064.8631.40
Tax11.0611.5513.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities326.7453.3117.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period326.7453.3117.72
Equity Share Capital31.3931.3931.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS104.0816.985.54
Diluted EPS104.0816.985.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS104.0816.985.54
Diluted EPS104.0816.985.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Polyplex Corp #Polyplex Corporation #Results
first published: May 28, 2021 01:55 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.