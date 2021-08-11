Pidilite Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,936.79 crore, up 120.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,936.79 crore in June 2021 up 120.63% from Rs. 877.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.07 crore in June 2021 up 721.77% from Rs. 26.78 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 353.71 crore in June 2021 up 309.53% from Rs. 86.37 crore in June 2020.

Pidilite Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.33 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2020.

Pidilite Ind shares closed at 2,222.35 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.43% returns over the last 6 months and 61.04% over the last 12 months.