    Parsvnath Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore in September 2022 up 7.46% from Rs. 39.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 99.41 crore in September 2022 down 31.72% from Rs. 75.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2022 down 2.04% from Rs. 11.30 crore in September 2021.

    Parsvnath shares closed at 7.10 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -50.18% returns over the last 6 months and -59.66% over the last 12 months.

    Parsvnath Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.4753.5439.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.4753.5439.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.444.773.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods-7.66-5.02--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.2939.18-11.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.223.444.24
    Depreciation13.8313.688.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.4026.0238.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.05-28.53-3.88
    Other Income2.292.846.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.76-25.703.02
    Interest96.5093.9575.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-99.27-119.65-72.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-99.27-119.65-72.15
    Tax0.140.354.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-99.41-120.00-76.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-99.41-120.00-76.20
    Minority Interest----0.72
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-99.41-120.00-75.47
    Equity Share Capital217.59217.59217.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.29-2.76-1.73
    Diluted EPS-2.29-2.76-1.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.29-2.76-1.73
    Diluted EPS-2.29-2.76-1.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm